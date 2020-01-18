Will there be a residents discount for ferrying cars? 19-01-2020 Archive

The Balearics transport minister, Marc Pons, is to seek extensions to the current application of the 75% residents' travel discount. The national minister for transport, José Luis Ábalos, is to be asked to apply the discount to the price of transporting cars on ferries.

The discount for cars was a proposal that was made when Mariano Rajoy of the Partido Popular was prime minister. There were discussions about this with the then minister for development, Íñigo de la Serna, but they came to nothing. The former president of the Balearics, Francesc Antich, raised the matter on various occasions when he was a senator but was unable to get anywhere in the face of what was a PP majority.

The regional transport ministry also wants Madrid to be responsible for paying all the discount for inter-island travel. The regional government currently subsidises 25% of this. The Balearic government argues that this would be one way of lessening the region's debt.