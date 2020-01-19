Fiestas
Sant Sebastià party in Palma to go ahead
Palma town hall has decided that the Sunday music party for the Sant Sebastià will go ahead.
The announcement was made around 2pm following discussions between the company responsible for the stages, the fire brigade, local police and the councillor for citizen participation, Alberto Jarabo. An analysis had been made of the effects of Storm Gloria.
The town hall is stressing that safety is paramount and that there could be alterations to the programme for the seven music stages. The first acts are due to perform from 8.30pm.
The Drac de na Coca dragon, which traditionally lights the bonfire in Plaça Major ahead of the party, will be doing so. There is otherwise a general ban on fires because of the windy conditions.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.