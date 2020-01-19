Fairly breezy in Palma on Sunday morning. 19-01-2020 Jaume Morey

Palma town hall has decided that the Sunday music party for the Sant Sebastià will go ahead.

The announcement was made around 2pm following discussions between the company responsible for the stages, the fire brigade, local police and the councillor for citizen participation, Alberto Jarabo. An analysis had been made of the effects of Storm Gloria.

The town hall is stressing that safety is paramount and that there could be alterations to the programme for the seven music stages. The first acts are due to perform from 8.30pm.

The Drac de na Coca dragon, which traditionally lights the bonfire in Plaça Major ahead of the party, will be doing so. There is otherwise a general ban on fires because of the windy conditions.