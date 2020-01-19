The dragon Drac de Na Coca lights the bonfire. 19-01-2020

Shares:

Despite the dreadful conditions, the big party for the Sant Sebastià fiestas went ahead on Sunday evening.

Following the procession of giants, bigheads and pipers from the town hall square (Plaça Cort) to Plaça Major, the Drac de Na Coca dragon - as tradition demands - lit the bonfire in Plaça Major.