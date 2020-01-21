Robert Downey Jr. electrifies one of literature’s most enduring characters in a vivid reimagining of the classic tale of the man who could talk to animals: Dolittle. Showing in English in Palma from Firday. 03-01-2020 Youtube: Universal Pictures

Shares:

Dolittle is a 2020 American fantasy adventure film directed by Stephen Gaghan. A reboot of the Doctor Dolittle films, the film is based on the titular character created by Hugh Lofting, and primarily inspired by The Voyages of Doctor Dolittle. Robert Downey Jr. stars as the title character, alongside Antonio Banderas and Michael Sheen in live-action roles; the voice cast includes Emma Thompson, Rami Malek, John Cena, Kumail Nanjiani, Octavia Spencer, Tom Holland, Craig Robinson, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, and Marion Cotillard.

The project was announced in March 2017 with Downey Jr. set to star, and the rest of the cast joined over the following year. Filming began in March 2018 and lasted through June, taking place around the United Kingdom.

Synopsis

Dr. John Dolittle is an doctor who can talk to animals.

He has had many adventures, but after his wife Lily died at sea, the doctor confined himself to his home and his animals, not wanting to come into contact with humans any longer.

However, one day, a boy named Stubbins accidentally shot a squirrel, and as it had only been wounded and not killed, he decided to go to Doctor Dolittle as he could cure it. On that same day, the Queen of England sent a message, ordering the doctor to come to try and cure her of a deadly sickness.

After being persuaded by the animals, Dolittle finally decides to go. Upon reaching, he finds that the queen had eaten a very poisonous type of nightshade, and to be cured, she had to eat a fruit from a land far away.

Doctor Dolittle, Stubbins, and a few other animals put to sail, hoping to find the cure and trying to avoid the rival, meeting many adventures and misadventures along the way.

It premieres in English at the Ocimax in Palma on Friday.