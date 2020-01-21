Weather
Pollensa feels the force of Gloria
Storm Gloria hits Pollensa port.
Puerto Pollensa felt the full force of Storm Gloria this afternoon as gale force winds wreaked havoc amongst yachts anchored in the Bay of Pollensa.
According to the State Meteorological Agency, AEMET the east of the island is taking the brunt of the bad weather which is likely to continue throughout Wednesday.
The Emergency Services have now responded to a total of 322 incidents since Saturday: 256 in Mallorca; 46, in Ibiza; 14, in Menorca and 6, in Formentera; 86 of them were due to trees falling over, 46 were because of landslides and 38 for floods on the roads.
Extremely high winds are still howling across the island, with gusts of 84 kilometres an hour recorded in Puig d’alfabia and between 60 and 76 kilometres an hour in Es Mercadal, Capdepera, Llucajor, Ibiza Airport, Menorca Airport, Banyalbufar and Formentera.
The storm is now moving south, but it’s still pouring rain and the wind is blowing a cloud of dust across the island.
We continue to be influenced by the #BorrascaGloria in Palma. A river of dust in suspension has traveled by pushing the east wind and it has rained mud (2mm) @AEMET_Baleares @MiquelSalamanca @DaniCapo_Meteo @AJANSACLAR @SoniaPapell @SergiLoras
Six roads were still closed on Tuesday because of flooding, the Ma-3320; the Ma-3433; the Ma-3321; the Ma-3513, the Ma-3300 and the Ma-2100, between kilometres 12.2 and 19.34.
The most severe storms and rains on Tuesday morning were in Ibiza and Formentera.
MAINLAND
Heavy snow and rain cut off electricity supplies on Tuesday to hundreds of thousands of people in northeast Spain already battered by Storm Gloria.
The storm has killed four people in Spain since Sunday, unleashing high winds, whiteout snow conditions, freezing temperatures - and mountainous seas on the Mediterranean coast.
In the northeasterly province of Girona, 220,000 residents were without power, emergency services said, although a breach in the main supply from neighbouring France had been repaired. More than 2,600 km (1,600 miles) of roads were covered with snow.
