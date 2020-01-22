The defendant sent an email weeks later to the victim informing her that she was representing the other couple and would not return the money. 04-12-2019 Redacción Local

Shares:

A Palma solicitor who allegedly took 25,000 euros from a client who wanted to open a beauty centre in the city could be jailed for 3 years.

At the beginning of 2015 two couples reportedly went to a German law firm in Palma to discuss opening the beauty centre.

On March 23 of that year, the claimant allegedly transferred 25,000 euros to the solicitor, but after a series of disagreements with the other couple, they decided not to start their own business, according to the indictment.

After reaching an agreement with the other couple involved, the claimant demanded that the solicitor return the €25,000 he had transferred to her, because they were not going to open the aesthetic centre after all.

Weeks later, the defendant sent an email to the victim informing him that she was representing the other couple and would not return the money.

The Public Prosecutor's Office and the victim's attorneys classify these acts as a misappropriation crime and are asking that the defendant be jailed for three years, be disqualified from practicing law, tax or accounting, counselling, or real estate brokerage for the duration of the term.

They are also demanding that the injured party be compensated with 25,000 euros as a liability.