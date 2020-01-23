10-month-old granddaughter died of heat stroke when he left in the car. 23-01-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

A man who’s 10-month-old granddaughter died of heat stroke when he left her in the car in Manacor by mistake is about to go to trial.

The 57-year-old picked up the child from the home of his son and daughter-in-law in Son Macià at 7am on August 10, 2018 and put her in the back seat of his Renault Mégane Scénic. But when he parked the car in Calle s’Hort des Cabré he forgot the baby was inside and she suffered a cardiocirculatory failure due to heat stroke and died at around 12 noon.

“The defendant acted with no intention of causing his granddaughter any harm, but in violation of his objective duty of care as a guardian of the child," says prosecutor, Lidia del Valle de la Sen.

“This was a tragic oversight, a forgetfulness, a misfortune that the baby's grandfather will have to live with for the rest of his life. That is a permanent sentence, the worst possible sentence,” said the defendant’s lawyer, Miguel Ángel Ordinas.

The Prosecutor’s Office is asking that the defendant be jailed for one year and pay 87,900 euros in compensation to the mother of the child.