The Government lauches a campaign to attrack Spanish tourists to the Balearic Islands. 23-01-2020 Agency

Shares:

Tour groups and Airlines say they plan to go all out to entice Spanish tourists to choose the Balearic Islands for a holiday this year.

In 2018, 2.65 million Spanish tourists came to the Balearic Islands on holiday and at least 3 million Spanish tourists are expected this year.

The President of the Balearic Government, Francina Armengol, the Minister of Industry, Tourism & Trade, Reyes Maroto and the Secretary of State, Bel Oliver, who are all at Fitur said tourism is key for the Balearic Islands.

“The Government's objective is to recover this market which has recorded progressive increases of up to 40% since 2014. It is a special market for the Balearics and everything necessary will be done to continue this positive evolution,” they said.

The Minister of Tourism & Employment, Iago Negueruela, said "Spanish tourism grew by 2.2% in 2019” and that “the aim of the new 'Get closer’ promotional campaign is to increase demand for the Balearic Islands in the Peninsula.”

Hotel chains in Majorca and the rest of the islands support the Government's promotional campaign and said their willing to provide enough bed space between May and October to meet the demands of German and British tourists.

The Government has said it will promote all tourist products related to sport, culture, gastronomy, health as well as congresses and conventions.

"Our strategy is to attract Spanish tourists during the months of the low season and turn the island into a great place to tv series, films and television adverts. There is great potential and the demand for Majorca and the Spanish market continues to grow, so we must take advantage of it,” said the President of the Consell, Catalina Cladera

Minister Reyes Maroto also sees the Campaign Campaign as a very positive step.

"We support the Government campaign, especially when the message offered to Spanish tourists is that they can travel to the Islands and enjoy all kinds of seasonal activities which truly give value to a holiday destination that is committed to excellence and quality.”

Minister Maroto commended the Government for launching a decree to eradicate excess tourism.

"We must choose responsible tourism and the Government's decree is a measure that affects certain areas in a bid to eradicate a very focused problem,” he said. "The quality of tourism and sustainability create a brand in a holiday destination, so we support initiatives like that in the Balearic Islands”.

President Armengol said the decree "may or may not include more resort areas in the Islands and to eradicate this type of tourism will inspire inspection in affected areas,” adding, “tourism will be a state policy during this legislature due to its impact on the economy.”

Minister Maroto, also announced at Fitur that "the Government will evaluate the impact of Storm Gloria on the Balearics" and insisted that the fight against climate change must continue and that sustainability is key for holiday destinations.

“Specific protocols will be applied to mitigate the effects of torrential rains, high winds and floods, so that action can taken in a faster and more efficient way,” he said.