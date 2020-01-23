Germans on the Playa de Palma beach. 23-01-2020 plozano

The number of Germans living in the Balearic Islands has halved in the last decade and for the first time ever there are more Italian citizens, according to the National Institute of Statistics, or INE.

Official figures just published by the INE show that as of January 1, 2019, there were 18,922 Germans living in the Balearic Islands in 2019 compared to 36,003 in 2010.

The number of Italian residents went from 15,715 in 2009 to 19,500 last year, but Morocco still takes top spot with 26,724 now living in the Balearic Islands.

United Kingdom and Colombia

British residents take fourth place with 14,953 which is a lot less than the 23,804 that were in the islands in 2012 and fifth place goes to the Colombians with 9,860, down from 10,380 ten years ago, but almost double the number of 2016.

There were 1,149,460 people living in the Islands as of January 1, 2019 which is an increase of 20,552 and 12,126 of them were foreigners.

According to the INE data a total of 204,987 foreigners now live in the Balearic Islands, which is 17.8% of the total population, compared to 23% during the economic boom.