Junk in Banyalbufar 23-01-2020 @AgentsMediAmbIB

It's an all too familiar occurrence - the dumping of waste, especially large household goods, in the Majorcan countryside.

A site in Banyalbufar, which was used for fly tipping, was cleaned up some time ago. However, environment ministry agents were advised by a resident that it was being used once more.

Apart from the illegality and the unsightliness, the ministry is stressing the potential harm to the environment from contamination. Don't dump in natural areas - recycle; that's the message.