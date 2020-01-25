The lost property office in the Avingudes building. 24-01-2020 Redacción Local

The Lost Property Office at Palma City Council has been forced to cut back its hours because of lack of staff and now opens just two days a week, on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, from 08.30 to 13.30.

Critics have taken to social media websites to complain about the changes, pointing out that if something important is lost, such as a portfolio or documents, it could take almost a week to get it back, which could be disastrous if they’re needed for travel, work, medical appointments or other important procedures.

The office is managed by the Police, who say that the reduction in business hours is due to the retirement of Police Officers who were assigned to the service.

“The office is attended by agents of a certain age and after some retirements it is impossible to cover every day, we would have to send Police Officers who are serving on the streets which is not an adequate solution,” said a spokesperson.

The Governor of Seguretat Ciutadana, Joana Maria Adrover, said "the priority is to have a Police presence in neighbourhoods, but we are working on a solution. The possibility of incorporating some NGOs to take over part of the management of the Lost Property is being studied, but we still do not know if that is legally feasible.”

The Ombudsman, Anna Moilanen, says she has received complaints about the service, "because some days it opened sporadically and there was no way to confirm the opening hours."