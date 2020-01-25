Emergencies
Child dies in Majorca blaze
A five-year-old child died this morning after becoming overcome by smoke when a fire broke out at the family home in Vilafranca.
Fire crews, ambulances, the Guardia Civil and the Local Police rushed to the scene of the blaze but despite the rapid response by the emergency services, paramedics could do nothing to save the life of the young boy.
