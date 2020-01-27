Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
A fresh bright start to the morning across the island.
Temperatures are little changed with highs of 17º and lows of 6º.
There's a light southwesterly breeze that will pick up as the day goes on.
See the weather across the island on our webcams.
