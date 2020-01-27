Shares:

The lifeless body which was found in the waters of Formentera on Friday has been identified as a missing British man.

Kenneth Dallas McPherson disappeared from Torrevieja in the Alicante region of Spain last November after he went sailing in a kayak and the Guardia Civil was contacted when he didn’t return.

The victim's body was in an advanced state of decomposition which helped the authorities to rule out any connection with those who went missing during Storm Gloria.