Cala Millor took a pounding from Storm Gloria. 21-01-2020

Sant Llorenç town hall is wanting the Spanish government to include Sant Llorenç among the areas affected by Storm Gloria.

An extraordinary council meeting on Monday agreed the request for the government to include Sant Llorenç as one of the "areas seriously affected by a Civil Protection emergency" - a disaster area, in other words. This declaration will make funds available from Madrid, with Cala Millor beach requiring emergency regeneration work. The town hall has estimated that repair work in the whole of Sant Llorenç comes to 938,790 euros; Cala Millor beach will require spending of 400,000 euros.

The request has been based on technical reports which paint a bleak picture. Different areas of beach have been badly affected, while seawater entered a number of establishments. The beach regeneration is urgently needed before the start of the tourism season.