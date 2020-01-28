Traffic
Overnight road closure on Palma to Alcudia road
The old road from Palma to Alcúdia will be closed from 22.00 tonight until 07.00 on Wednesday for construction work.
There are traffic restrictions on the Ma-13A from the Inca exit to the entrance to Binissalem.
The works are centred next to the Foro de Mallorca complex, in front of the road to Lloseta. A roundabout is being built, to allow traffic to access the motorway link from Lloseta when it opens in May, according to the Department of Roads.
Pedestrian walk
The section of road between the Foro and Binissalem has been under construction for months, because a pedestrian walkway is being built parallel to the road. Work on the walkway continues along Avenida del Cocó, with a path that runs along the arch of the access road until the beginning of the town of Lloseta.
The Department of Roads and Lloseta City Council have advised drivers to use alternative secondary roads when travelling along the Camí des Raiguer towards Binissalem or on the road that runs parallel to the railway line to Inca.
From 22.00 tonight until 07.00 on Wednesday the only access to the industries and gas stations in the Lloseta industrial estate will be from the town centre.
