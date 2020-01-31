The coach, with a backpack, after his release on charges. 30-01-2020 A. Sepúlveda

The Majorcan Volleyball Coach who was charged with alleged sexual abuse has been released and a Protection Order has been activated to safeguard the victims.

The defendant, who reportedly teaches a women’s volleyball team in Palmanova, appeared in court late yesterday charged with the alleged abuse of his daughter, his son’s girlfriend and his sister-in-law.

He has also been accused of allegedly physically and psychologically abusing his wife.

The abuse of his daughter allegedly happened between 2015 and 2017 and the defendant allegedly abused his sister-in-law in the 1990’s, in the family home in Argentina, when she was also a minor.

The Volleyball Federation of the Balearic Islands has issued a statement saying "no person with the characteristics described in the news is listed as an active licenced coach."