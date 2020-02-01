Employment
Are You Ready For Your Close-Up?
The Producer of the Television Series La Caza, which is broadcast on TVE, is looking for actors in Majorca.
Casting has already taken place for children and babies and the auditions for adults will take place today and tomorrow at the Costa Nord Cultural Centre in Valldemossa.
On Saturday, auditions will be held for men and women aged 16-90 between 10 am and 1.30pm, then again from 4.30pm until 7.30pm.
The auditions for actors and actresses over 25, with demonstrable experience will be held on Sunday, February 2 from 10 to 1.30pm
All candidates must be available from February 25, and provide up to date documentation.
