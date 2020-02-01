The Balearics Golf Federation's gala in Palma. 31-01-2020 Teresa Ayuga

Shares:

The Balearics Golf Gala was held on Friday night at Palma's Palacio de Congresos. The president of the Balearics Golf Federation, Bernardino Jaume, observed that 2019 had been "a great year". There was a return to the international scene through an agreement with the European Challenge Tour and the first final of the Road to Mallorca in November at Alcanada. Over the next three years, there will be more of the same at different courses.

Awards were given to Andreu Serra, the Council of Majorca's councillor for tourism and sports, and to Manel Porras of the government's Aetib tourism agency. These awards were for the support given to golf by the Majorca Tourism Foundation (the Council's tourism promotion body) and by the tourism ministry. Other awards included one for Nuria Iturrioz, who started playing at the Son Servera golf school when she was six, won four tournaments in 2019 and qualified for the LPGA.