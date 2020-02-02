The blossom is out and it's a beautiful day. 01-02-2020 Marcelo Sastre

Palma is absolutely gorgeous today, 22 degrees with lots of sunshine, occasional clouds, a little bit of a breeze to cool you down and a low of 10.

It’s a lovely sunny day in Andratx with a top temperature of 19 and a low of 10.

The sun’s out in Santanyi and it’s 21 degrees with a 15 kilometre southerly wind and a low of 8.

It’s even hotter in Pollensa, 22 degrees with a low 9 and it’s windy there too.

Soller is hot and sunny with a high of 22, a low of 9 and hardly any wind at all.

Feb 2 What’s On

Learn all about the history of Palma’s 14th Century Bellver Castle, it’s open from 10.00 until 19.00 and entry is free on Sundays

The Es Baluard Museum of Contemporary Art in Palma has floor upon floor of amazing exhibitions and stunning collections and it’s open today from 10.00 until 20.00.

The Sunday night jam session gets underway at midnight at the Shamrock on the Paseo Marítimo in Palma, it’s free to get in and the venue is open until 05.00.