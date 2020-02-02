Emergencies
Woman dies while travelling in car near the Raixa finca
The emergency service were called to the Carretera Soller by the turning for the Raixa finca in Bunyola on Sunday morning. An 80-year-old woman, who was in a car being driven by her granddaughter, began to feel unwell and went into cardiorespiratory arrest.
Bunyola police and Guardia Civil Tráfico were first on the scene at around 11.30. They used resuscitation techniques and a defibrillator while waiting for emergency medics, who used an automatic chest compression device. They were unfortunately unable to save the woman.
