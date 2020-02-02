Fiestas
Palma's Festival of Light
Some 2,500 people went to Palma Catherdral on Sunday morning to witness the "eight of the Cathedral", the Festival of Light of Candlemas.
At 8.15 the morning sun started to penetrate the eastern rose window, and at 8.45 the reflection below the western window was in perfect alignment. This prompted applause from those in the Cathedral, who had witnessed this marvel of light and of architectural design, as it doesn't happen by accident.
Long queues had started to form to get into the Cathedral, the doors to which opened at 7.30.
