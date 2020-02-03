Joint operation of the National Police Force and the Local Police of Palma. 02-02-2020 Ultima Hora

Police identified 31 underage drinkers during raids in Son Gotleu, Camp Redó, Passeig Marítim, Polígon de Son Castelló and Avenida Joan Miró at the weekend and two of them had escaped from Government shelters.

The crackdown on bars and leisure areas is the result of complaints from neighbours about underage drinking and drug abuse in the area.

Several bar owners were sighted for allegedly violating regional and local legislation.

On Thursday, 16 minors were identified at premises in Camp Redó, Escorxador, Bons Aires and Polígon Son Castelló, 27 people were sighted for alleged drug abuse and 2 others for carrying weapons.