Police
Thirty one minors caught drinking in Police raids
Police identified 31 underage drinkers during raids in Son Gotleu, Camp Redó, Passeig Marítim, Polígon de Son Castelló and Avenida Joan Miró at the weekend and two of them had escaped from Government shelters.
The crackdown on bars and leisure areas is the result of complaints from neighbours about underage drinking and drug abuse in the area.
Several bar owners were sighted for allegedly violating regional and local legislation.
On Thursday, 16 minors were identified at premises in Camp Redó, Escorxador, Bons Aires and Polígon Son Castelló, 27 people were sighted for alleged drug abuse and 2 others for carrying weapons.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.