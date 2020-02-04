Majorca
Majorca is a top global wedding destination
When it comes to the world’s top wedding destinations, Las Vegas will always be top of the list.
But for couples looking for something other than the glitz and glamour of Sin City, the 2020 Destination Wedding Index has identified nine other romantic spots to say ‘I do.’
Compiled by Flowercard, the Index compared various destinations based on a number of factors, including hotel prices, ‘Instagrammability', and LGBTQ+ friendliness to reveal and overall ranking.
Here are the top 10 Wedding Destinations, each of which has been given an overall weighted score out of 100:
- Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. (70.01)
- Sydney, Australia (68.67)
- Majorca, Spain (67.47)
- Perth, Australia (67.45)
- Brisbane, Australia (67.00)
- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (64.81)
- Loire Valley, France (64.14)
- Valencia, Spain (63.80)
- Cannes, France (62.10)
- Madrid, Spain (62.01)
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.