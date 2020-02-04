The wedding of Amanda Ferrer Jeffrey and Victor Abril 11-05-2019 CLICK

When it comes to the world’s top wedding destinations, Las Vegas will always be top of the list.

But for couples looking for something other than the glitz and glamour of Sin City, the 2020 Destination Wedding Index has identified nine other romantic spots to say ‘I do.’

Compiled by Flowercard, the Index compared various destinations based on a number of factors, including hotel prices, ‘Instagrammability', and LGBTQ+ friendliness to reveal and overall ranking.

Here are the top 10 Wedding Destinations, each of which has been given an overall weighted score out of 100:

Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. (70.01)

Sydney, Australia (68.67)

Majorca, Spain (67.47)

Perth, Australia (67.45)

Brisbane, Australia (67.00)

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (64.81)

Loire Valley, France (64.14)

Valencia, Spain (63.80)

Cannes, France (62.10)

Madrid, Spain (62.01)