A beautiful sunny day across Majorca. 02-02-2020

It’s another scorcher but the wind has picked up again taking the edge off that lovely sunshine.

Palma is 23 degrees and gorgeous with winds gusting up to 40 kilometres an hour so make sure you put plenty of pegs on your washing, overnight the temperature will drop to around 10.

It’s extremely blustery in Andratx but the sun’s out all day long and it’s 21 degrees dropping to 9 after dark.

The fog in Santanyi will clear away quickly and it’ll be sunny the rest of the day but very windy, with a top temperature of 23 and a low of 10.

Alcudia is mostly sunny and 21 degrees with 45 kilometre an hour northerly winds and an overnight temperature of 9.

And it’s partly sunny partly cloudy and 19 in Soller with a strong breeze and a low of 7 degrees.

View the weather across the island on our webcam page.



Feb 4 What’s On

On the first Tuesday of every month the Organist, Bartomeu Very plays a concert in Santa Eulàlia Church in Palma from 11.00 until 1130 and entry is free.

Watch true artisans at work and learn about the ancient craft of ceramics on the Ruta del Fang or Route of Mud tour at Pòrtol’s potteries which date back to the 17th century.

It’s tapas Tuesday in Palma, tuck into one of Majorca's famous tapas and a beer for less than 3 euros on La Ruta Martiana. For more information and a map of all the bars taking part log on to rutamartiana.wordpress.com.

It’s Reggae night at the Shamrock on the Paseo Marítimo in Palma, Glasford & The Providence will be on stage from midnight, it’s free to get in and the venue is open until 05.00.