Photo of Fornalutx taken by a reader. 07-07-2019 Lorraine Brown

Shares:

Temperatures on the island are 10 degrees higher than the average for February and the island awoke this morning to more beautiful sunshine.

The top temperatures yesterday was 25 degrees Centigrade. The exceptional weather is set to give winter tourism on the island a major lift.

But there is some bad news....the good weather is expected to ease slightly tomorrow.