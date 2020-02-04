Planning
Plans to build 50 homes on rustic land is on hold
The Environmental Group, GOB, has asked Puigpunyent City Council to declassify the rustic land of Sa Taverna.
According to the Urban Action Unit, UA-8, there are plans to build at least 50 single-family homes on the property.
The necessary licences were suspended for a year last August to rethink the project and Ecologists are now asking that Local Government modify the project and declassify the estate.
The GOB argues that the property is located near the Galatzó estate, in the middle of the Serra de Tramuntana, and that declassification must be carried out for environmental reasons.
They also claim that a report by the Balearic Agency for Water & Environmental Quality, or Abaqua, states that the land "cannot assume the increase in wastewater flow associated with the UA-8 urbanisation project" and that the area's water purification station is "very close" to capacity.
Ecologists have also pointed out that this urban action unit affects the Son Net hydraulic system, and that the project doesn’t mention the rest of the elements that must be protected in the area.
They have requested the declassification of Sa Taverna because, although the project does not directly affect an area that is declared as a place of community importance, or zone of special protection for birds, it is the new nesting area for a pair of kites.
GOB has also warned that the arrival of new neighbours in Puigpunyent would be make parking problems in the town much worse.
