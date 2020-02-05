Services
Warning about water flows in Tramuntana torrents
The government's emergencies directorate has warned people to keep away from the Torrent de Pareis and the Torrent Sa Fosca for a time on Thursday. The Palma municipal services agency Emaya will be undertaking some maintenance work on the Gorg Blau reservoir dam. This requires releasing water from the bottom outlet, which will be done between 12.00 and 13.00. A significant amount of water will therefore flow into the two torrents.
The directorate advises people to take note of information signs and to follow instructions from the emergency services.
