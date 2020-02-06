A warm sunny day in the Balearics. 05-02-2020 Caroline Fuller

Shares:

After the orange alert for stormy seas and high waves yesterday in the Balearic Islands and people are still being warned to keep their distance from the sea, for safety’s sake.

Palma is sunny and warm with a high of 17º and a low of 6º and a strong north-easterly breeze that will change direction throughout the day.

It’s 16º and blustery in Andratx but the sun’s out there too and the temperature will drop to 6 degrees after dark.

Santanyi is bathed in sunshine but it’s a bit windy with a high of 15º and a low of 4 degrees.

It’s 16 degrees in Pollensa with light winds, lots of sun and a low of 5º.

And it’s a beautiful sunny day in Soller with practically no wind at all and a high of 16 degrees falling to 4º overnight.

You can view the weather across the island on our webcams.

Feb 6 What’s On

Take a guided tour of Palma’s 14th Century Bellver Castle and find out all about the history of this phenomenal building, ticket prices start at 2.50 euros and it’s open from 10.00 until 19.00.

The award winning film, 1917, is now showing at the Ocimax in Palma at 19.45 and 22.05, and Little Women is on at Cineciutat at 17.45. These shows are in English.

It’s market day in S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau and Inca, which is the biggest market on the island and specialises in leather goods, but there’s also plenty of other things to buy, from toys and clothes to jewellery and local delicacies.

And the Palma Jazz Quartet are live at the Blue Jazz Club on the top floor of Hotel Saratoga in Palma from 21.00 and entry is free.