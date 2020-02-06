A bright and sunny day with a frosty start. 06-02-2020 X. SERRA

The high temperatures of last weekend in the Balearic Islands have suddenly disappeared and it’s noticeably cooler today, so don’t be fooled by the sunshine it’s not as warm as it looks out there.

Palma's 19 degrees and sunny but there’s a chilly northeasterly wind and the temperature will fall to 6 degrees when the sun goes down.

Tmín (en ºC) hoy #Baleares



Escorca -1

Lluc -0.4

Ses Salines 0.5

Campos 1

Aerop.Palma 1

Sta Maria 1

Palma Univ. 1

Sineu 2

Sa Pobla 2

Manacor 3

Calvià 3

Porreres 4

Artà 4

Palma 7



C.Galdana 3

Aerop.Menorca 4

Ciutadella 5



St Joan L. 1

Eivissa 4

Formentera 6https://t.co/RemHT6IHRt pic.twitter.com/u1W1AwQNnM — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) February 6, 2020

Calvia is 16º and sunny but very breezy and keep an extra blanket handy tonight because it’s going to drop to 4 degrees.

Down in Ses Salines there's lots of sunshine and it's 16 degrees with a 15 kilometre south easterly wind but it wll be just 3 degrees there overnight.

The sun’s out in Soller too with a top temperature of 7 degrees and a low of 6 but the wind is blowing from every direction making it feel a lot cooler.