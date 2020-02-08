An example of the graffiti in ses Salines. 06-02-2020 Guardia Civil

The 48 year old man is being charged with allegedly daubing graffiti on public and private buildings in Ses Salines, according to the Local Police.

An investigation was launched after a multitude of graffiti slogans were discovered in the town on January 30, the day of the XXIX Mallorca Cycling Challenge.

The defendant was reportedly under the influence of a psychotropic substance when the incident happened and has been admitted to hospital.

The Guardia Civil of Santanyí is compiling complaints from property owners who were affected and experts are assessing the damage which is expected to amount to more than 3,500 euros.