Graffiti
Ses Salines graffiti artist charged
The 48 year old man is being charged with allegedly daubing graffiti on public and private buildings in Ses Salines, according to the Local Police.
An investigation was launched after a multitude of graffiti slogans were discovered in the town on January 30, the day of the XXIX Mallorca Cycling Challenge.
The defendant was reportedly under the influence of a psychotropic substance when the incident happened and has been admitted to hospital.
The Guardia Civil of Santanyí is compiling complaints from property owners who were affected and experts are assessing the damage which is expected to amount to more than 3,500 euros.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.