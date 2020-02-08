A Palma police barrier. 07-02-2020

Palma's local police became aware of an individual who was offering blue police barriers for sale on Facebook. Posing as potential customers, officers struck up a discussion by messaging this person, who sent them photos of the barriers.

A meeting was arranged in the Amanecer district. Dressed as civilians, officers were shown twelve barriers, each with a Palma town hall logo. There were also two mobile traffic signals for sale. The officers identified themselves, and the person was arrested and charged with robbery. Each barrier costs over 1,000 euros.