Press conference at Son Espasses

08-02-2020

The British family who are in Palma's Son Espases Hospital with a suspected case of the coronavirus will remain in isolation for the next 24 hours while tests are carried out, doctors told the Bulletin this morning.

The family of four have been in hospital since Friday night. The father is believed to have been in contact in France with a man who was later diagnosed as having the virus. His wife and two daughters, 7 and 10, were also brought into hospital as a precaution.

The tests will be carried out at a hospital in Madrid.

