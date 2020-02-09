Cloudy with sunny intervals. 08-02-2020 MDB

The weather in Majorca for the weekend is stable, with no rain forecast

Temperatures will be around 17º and the minimums around 4º-8º.

It will be overcast with some sunny intervals, although there was some morning fog and mists. There is a light southwesterly breeze.

What's on today

Real Mallorca play Espanyol at noon in Barcelona.

You can see the Film Symphony Orchestra; music from Star Wars, Avengers, Pirates of the Caribbean and more at Palma's Auditorium.