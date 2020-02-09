Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
The weather in Majorca for the weekend is stable, with no rain forecast
Temperatures will be around 17º and the minimums around 4º-8º.
It will be overcast with some sunny intervals, although there was some morning fog and mists. There is a light southwesterly breeze.
You can see the weather across the island on our webcam page.
What's on today
Real Mallorca play Espanyol at noon in Barcelona.
You can see the Film Symphony Orchestra; music from Star Wars, Avengers, Pirates of the Caribbean and more at Palma's Auditorium.
