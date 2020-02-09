Emergency services near to the car in the sea. 09-02-2020

A 25-year-old from Campanet was arrested by police in Llucmajor on Sunday morning after losing control of his car and ending up in the sea at Son Verí.

Around 8am, there were calls to the police about a car being driven at high speed along the pedestrian promenade. Soon afterwards, the car went into the sea. A group of cyclists, who had witnessed what happened, jumped in and rescued the driver.

He didn't seem to know if there was anyone else in the car. Firefighters checked and found that there was no one else. Accompanied by Llucmajor police officers, the driver was taken to Son Espases Hospital. He has been charged with an offence against road safety, reckless driving, and driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.