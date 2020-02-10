Chaining dogs would be a very serious offence under new legislation. 10-08-1999 Efe

The animal rights committee of the College of Lawyers in the Balearics has presented a series of proposals to the government that it wants to be incorporated into planned legislation for the protection of pets.

The college, or bar association, is demanding fines of up to 100,000 euros for the most serious offences; the lowest tariff for this grade of offence would be 5,000 euros. These offences would include keeping dogs chained, something which, at present, is not prohibited. Owners would have to provide a minimum of fifty square metres of fenced area for a dog; this area would need to have proper shelter.

Further proposals include a ban on new licences being given by town halls to horse carriage operators, while existing licences should be replaced so that animals are not used for carriages.