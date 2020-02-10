At Son Espases press conference. 10-02-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

A 7-year-old boy has been admitted to Son Espases Hospital with suspected coronavirus.

The child has tested positive for flu and told doctors he had close contact with the English family who are already in isolation units at the hospital.

The symptoms for flu and coronavirus are very similar, so to be on the safe side, biological samples are being taken from the boy and sent to Madrid for analysis to find out if he has the disease.

“It would be strange and very unlikely that the boy had both flu and coronavirus, but it must be confirmed either way."

At a press conference, the Director General of Public Health, Maria Antònia Font, explained that the man who was confirmed with coronavirus is not showing any more symptoms and a second test will be done to verify whether he still it.

His wife and youngest daughter have no symptoms at all and his eldest daughter has been diagnosed with flu, but her fever has dropped today. They are all still in the hospital.