It could reach up to 21º today.

Weatherwise this week will be mostly warm and sunny, but there may be some strong coastal winds.



Palma, 21 degrees with lots of sunshine a slight breeze and an overnight low of 10º.

Andratx partly sunny partly cloudy with a top temperature of 20 degrees dropping to 9º after dark.

It’s 22 degrees in Santanyi with hazy sunshine, almost no wind at all and a low of 8º.

Pollensa’s warm and sunny with a temperature of 21 degrees during the day and 9º overnight.

There’s plenty of sunshine in Soller, it’s 19 degrees with an overnight temperature of 9º.

You can view the weather across the island on our webcam page.

Feb 11 What’s On

Watch true artisans at work and learn all about the ancient craft of ceramics on the Ruta del Fang or Route of Mud tour at Pòrtol’s potteries, which date back to the 17th century.

It’s tapas Tuesday in Palma, tuck into one of Majorca’s famous tapas and a beer for less than 3 euros on La Ruta Martiana. For more information and a map of all the bars taking part log on to rutamartiana.wordpress.com.

It’s Reggae night at the Shamrock on the Paseo Marítimo in Palma, Glasford & The Providence will be on stage from midnight, it’s free to get in and the venue is open until 05.00.