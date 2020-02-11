Crime
Man stabbed during argument
Palma Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly tried to murder another man in Palma.
Police and Emergency Services Personnel were called to Plaza Francesc Garcia Orell, which is also known as Plaza de las Columnas at 8.30pm on Sunday.
When they arrived, a Colombian man was lying on the ground, bleeding profusely from a deep wound in his chest.
SAMU-061 personnel managed to stabilise the victim at the scene before transferring him to Son Espases Hospital.
Witnesses told Police that the victim had been arguing with two men when one them allegedly stabbed him in the chest with a sharp object, then they both fled.
After taking statements from the witnesses and sifting through CCTV, officers have been able to identify the suspect and are now trying to track him down.
