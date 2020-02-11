Police
Ten arrests in Manacor drugs operation
At least ten people were arrested on Tuesday morning in a National Police drugs operation in Manacor.
Around one hundred officers raided seven properties at five in the morning; they were backed up by the National Police helicopter. The addresses are said to be those of local drugs clans. Large quantities of drugs were seized.
