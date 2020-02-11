Celebrities
Home at last, February in Majorca
Rafael Nadal is back home in Majorca after his charity tennis match against Roger Federer in South Africa over the weekend and the tennis star has been making the most of the balmy Majorcan weather.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Por fin en casa!Febrero en Mallorca....🤐😜😍
Una publicación compartida de Rafa Nadal (@rafaelnadal) el
His next tournament is in Alcapulco on the 24th of this month and this morning he was out on his boat enjoying a quick dip.
His plan for the next few days is to relax while training for Mexico.
