Tourism
Tourists wise up to avoid booze ban
Tourists are getting round the new limitations imposed in Magalluf and Playa de Palma by booking holidays at all-inclusive hotels just 30-50 metres outside the affected zones.
“The zoning that has been done is cubist style and benefits or harms hotels arbitrarily, without specifying what criteria has been adopted to outline their delimitation. The response has not been expected and unaffected hotels have already raised their prices in anticipation of increased demand over the summer,” said Samos Hotel Manager, Cristoph Gräwert.
Playa de Palma zone for the law of excesses.
In Magalluf and Playa de Palma, some hotels that are not affected by the decree are almost opposite ones that are.
“The Government wants to solve tourism excesses, but it simply transfers the problem to the opposite side of the road, forcing some hotels to lower their prices so they don’t lose customers and others to put them up because of increased demand,” said one businessman.
Tour Operators
Hoteliers from Magaluf and Playa de Palma claim that misinformation is causing German and British Tour Operators to negotiate the transfer of reservations between hotels "so as not to lose the market share of the holiday segment because all-inclusive offers are what European families demand.”
Magalluf zone.
The Minister of Treball and Tourism, Iago Negueruela, has said that a meeting will be held with Tour Operators from the UK and Germany before the next ITB fair in Berlin from March 3 to 7 to resolve any doubts about the decree.
Having some all-inclusive hotels with controlled beverages and other all-inclusive without any regulations will result in customers moving elsewhere, so the new decree will have the opposite effect and alcohol consumption will just increase in rooms and bars,” claim Hoteliers from Magalluf and Playa de Palma.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.