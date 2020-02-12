The Guardia Civil are still searching. 23-01-2020 DANIEL ESPINOSA

The Guardia Civil are continuing the search for two people who went missing during Storm Gloria last month.

The force’s diving unit is scouring the area of and in the vicinity of the Torrent de Na Mora, which is where David Cabrera disappeared on 20 January.

At the mouth of the torrent there is an accumulation of sediment which is several metres deep. The search is concentrated on this and cliffs close by.

A Briton went missing in Ibiza on the same day. His motorcycle was found in Portinatx. A few days later, his jacket was found in the sea, some 300 metres from Sa Punta des Gat.

The body of a third man was found in the area of Cala Sant Vicent in Ibiza.

In the meantime, a storm is raging over the Prime Minister’s visit to the island.

The national government delegate in the Balearics, Ramon Morey, has rejected a demand from the opposition Partido Popular that he appear before parliament in order to give explanations about the use of the Guardia Civil helicopter by Prime Minister Sánchez.

This matter arose when Sánchez came to Majorca to see damage caused by Storm Gloria. The accusation from the opposition was that the helicopter had been diverted from the search for a missing person, David Cabrera. At the time, Morey denied that this was the case and that the helicopter hadn’t been scheduled to be used for this purpose when Sánchez was in Majorca.

Morey has written to the president (speaker) of parliament, Vicenç Thomàs, and advised him that parliament would be examining what is an exclusive responsibility of the state.

He cannot agree to the request as it is not in accordance with existing regulations.