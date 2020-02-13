Blue skies have returned with highs of 18º. 12-02-2020 MDB

Yesterday’s grey skies have turned blue once again and most places in the Balearics will have sunny spells.

Palma, 18 degrees and mostly sunny with a slight southerly breeze and a low of 10º.

Andratx, sunny one minute, cloudy the next with a top temperature of 18 degrees dropping to 9º after dark.

It’s mostly overcast in Santanyi with 10 kilometre an hour winds, a high of 18 and a low of 9º but the sunshine will peek through every once in a while.

Morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine in Pollensa and it is 21 degrees and slightly windy with a low of 8º.

And it’s sunny, but windy in Deya with a top temperature of 18 falling to 8º overnight.

View the weather across the island on our webcam page.

Feb 13 What’s On

Take a guided tour of Palma’s 14th Century Bellver Castle and find out all about the history of this phenomenal building, ticket prices start at 2.50 euros and it’s open from 10.00 until 19.00.

It’s market day in S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau and in Inca, which is the biggest market on the island and specialises in leather goods, but there’s also plenty of other things to buy, from toys and clothes to jewellery and local delicacies.

And don’t miss the Tribute to Nina Simone at the Blue Jazz Club on the top floor of Hotel Saratoga in Palma. Claudia Tomás, Gori Matas, Peo Salvà and Milton Rodriguez are live from 21.00 and entry is free.