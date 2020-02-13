Exterior view of the Courthouse in Via Germany. 12-02-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter(Amengual)

A Palma lawyer has been jailed for four months for a crime of misappropriation of funds.

The defendant was found guilty of keeping 14,600 euros that belonged to a client, after a real estate sale.

The court heard that on December 24, 2014, the client transferred the money to her lawyer to pay the tax owed for a home she bought in Calle Caro in Palma, but the lawyer never paid the fees and didn’t tell the client.

The client was later forced to pay the taxes again and corresponding surcharges amounting to 15,608 euros.