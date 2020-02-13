Courts
Palma Lawyer Jailed
A Palma lawyer has been jailed for four months for a crime of misappropriation of funds.
The defendant was found guilty of keeping 14,600 euros that belonged to a client, after a real estate sale.
The court heard that on December 24, 2014, the client transferred the money to her lawyer to pay the tax owed for a home she bought in Calle Caro in Palma, but the lawyer never paid the fees and didn’t tell the client.
The client was later forced to pay the taxes again and corresponding surcharges amounting to 15,608 euros.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.