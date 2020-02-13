Ducklings in Palma 13-02-2020 MDB

Shares:

Palma's population has just grown with a new family of ducklings having set up home on La Riera which runs down the Paseo Mallorca, right in the heart of the capital.

Over the past few years the duck population has been growing along the waterway and now an extended family has joined the group.

It's a wonderful sight first thing in the morning, especially hearing them quack above the noise of the cars in the city centre.