Mainly sunny with highs of 21º. 13-02-2020 MDB

Shares:

It’s Valentine’s Day and it’s warm and sunny in most places but take a wrap if you’re heading out for a romantic dinner because it will be chilly when the sun goes down.

Palma is a little bit overcast and humid with a maximum temperature of 21 degrees falling to 9º overnight

The sun’s out in Andratx and it’s 19 degrees with a very slight southerly breeze and a low of 8º.

There’s sunshine on the east coast of Majorca too, Santanyi is 19 degrees today and there’s no wind at all, but the clouds will roll in around 6pm and the temperature will drop to 8 degrees.

Pollensa is 20 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy with a light wind and a low of 9º.

And it’s a gorgeous day in Soller, 19 degrees with wall-to-wall sunshine and an overnight temperature of 9º.

You can view the weather live across the island on our webcam page.

February 14 What’s On

Take advantage of the sunny weather, jump on the vintage train to Soller and explore the sights of the city, then jump aboard an old tram and enjoy the scenic route through the orange and lemon trees to Puerta Soller. There’s plenty of shops to wander round and lots of water sports for the more adventurous.

Spain’s dry-stone were added to UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in November last year and there's around 20,000 kilometres of dry-stone walls to explore in the Sierra Tramuntana area of Majorca. It’s a great way to spend time with the family and there are refuges set up along the route. For more information log on to https://caminsdepedra.conselldemallorca.cat/es/

Photography buffs will love the exhibition of shots of Pollensa taken by Guillem Bestard between 1900 and 1930 at the Auditòrium Sa Màniga in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar until March 28, entry is free and the venue is open from 10.00 until 14.00 then again 16.30 until 21.00.

Juliette & The Rockers are live the house at the Shamrock from midnight, it’s free to get in and the venue is open until 05.00.

Phil Slander’s Swingers Date Nite Jazz are on stage at the Blue Jazz Club on the top floor of Hotel Saratoga in Palma from 23.00 and entry is free.