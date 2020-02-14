Thursday's meeting between Aena and the Balearic government. 13-02-2020 Teresa Ayuga

Tomás Melgar, the director of Son Sant Joan Airport, was among other Aena representatives who met Balearic government ministers on Thursday. They assured the government that the current hourly capacity of 66 flights (33 arrivals and 33 departures) will not increase.

As has been reported previously, Aena stated that there will be an increase in the number of passengers. This will principally be because of greater demand in the medium and low seasons.

Melgar said that Aena and the airport want to work together with the government in ensuring that projects are in accordance with regional interests. Following the meeting, transport minister Marc Pons pointed to Aena willingness to alter projects and to the airports authority's positive attitude.

Meanwhile, environmentalists GOB have asked for a meeting with the national transport minister José Luís Ábalos. GOB and other environmentalist groups want to discuss plans for Son Sant Joan Airport and other transport infrastructure in Spain.

GOB are one of the organisations which form the platform against expansion at the airport. They say that a "key moment" has arrived, which has been brought about by the airports authority's plans to expand operations at certain airports. In Majorca these plans have been met with "strong social opposition".