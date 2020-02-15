The trailers with olive trees were sent back to the mainland. 13-02-2020

On Thursday, the port police in Palma stopped two trailers loaded with olive trees that had come from a nursery on the mainland and were on their way to a location in Calvia.

The cargo of olives was totally uncovered, which was one breach of regulations regarding the movement of plants and trees since restrictions were introduced to control the spread of xylella fastidiosa, the so-called olive ebola.

Agriculture ministry inspectors were called in and ordered the trailers to go back to the mainland, which they did. Instructions were given as to conditions in which the trees should have been transported. The trailers returned on Saturday, the trees were checked and were this time allowed in.