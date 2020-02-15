Agriculture
Olive tree cargo prevented from entering Majorca
On Thursday, the port police in Palma stopped two trailers loaded with olive trees that had come from a nursery on the mainland and were on their way to a location in Calvia.
The cargo of olives was totally uncovered, which was one breach of regulations regarding the movement of plants and trees since restrictions were introduced to control the spread of xylella fastidiosa, the so-called olive ebola.
Agriculture ministry inspectors were called in and ordered the trailers to go back to the mainland, which they did. Instructions were given as to conditions in which the trees should have been transported. The trailers returned on Saturday, the trees were checked and were this time allowed in.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.