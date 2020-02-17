News
Disney Actress Dies
The Disney actress, Nikita Pearl Waligwa has died in a hospital in Uganda, according to local media.
Nikita Pearl Waligwa rose to fame for her role as Gloria in the Disney movie ‘Queen of Katwe’.
She was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016, but was discharged from hospital a year later.
In 2019 her family reported that another brain tumor had been detected.
She was 15 years old.
