Nikita Pearl Waligwa played Gloria in the Disney movie 'Queen of Katwe'

The Disney actress, Nikita Pearl Waligwa has died in a hospital in Uganda, according to local media.

Nikita Pearl Waligwa rose to fame for her role as Gloria in the Disney movie ‘Queen of Katwe’.

She was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016, but was discharged from hospital a year later.

In 2019 her family reported that another brain tumor had been detected.

She was 15 years old.